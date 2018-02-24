Clippers' Tobias Harris: Double-doubles in Friday's win
Harris provided 30 points (10-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 128-117 win over the Suns.
The floor-spacing big man was locked in, playing a major role in the Clippers' 40-18 lead after one quarter and 79-point first half overall. Harris has hit the ground running in Los Angeles, as he's averaging 19.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals across 35.4 minutes in eight games. He's been especially impressive from distance, draining multiple threes in five of those games and shooting 42.5 percent from behind the arc overall. Given that he's also providing above-average returns in rebounds and assists, Harris' fantasy stock actually appears to be rising with the change in scenery.
