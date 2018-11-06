Harris managed 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes in the Clippers' 120-109 win over the Timberwolves on Monday.

Just another trademark Harris line, one that included a co-team-high scoring total and a team-best rebound haul. The veteran big man has been doing a pretty convincing Blake Griffin impersonation ever since being traded for the All-Star forward near the middle of last season, but he's been particularly effective to open his first full campaign in Los Angeles. Factoring in Monday's outing, Harris has a quartet of double-doubles on his resume over his first 10 games and has eclipsed the 20-point mark in seven contests overall. As those numbers imply, his shot has been especially sharp, which is quantified by his career-best 53.0 percent success rate from the floor, including 42.2 percent from three-point range.