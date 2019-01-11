Clippers' Tobias Harris: Double-doubles in loss
Harris accumulated 18 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and a block over 31 minutes Thursday against Denver.
Harris turned in an average showing by his standards, and he failed to hit a three for the first time in five games. Despite this, the 6-9 Tennessee product has continued to build on an already strong 2018-19 campaign, putting up 22.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 assists in five games to begin the month of January.
