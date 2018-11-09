Clippers' Tobias Harris: Double-doubles Thursday
Harris totaled 15 points (6-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 116-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Harris struggled with his shot Thursday finishing with just 15 points on 6-of-16 shooting. He was able to add 11 boards in his 36 minutes but failed to record a steal, an all too familiar trend for the season. His lack of defensive numbers has been an issue to being the campaign, limiting his overall value. The Clippers are also relatively healthy as opposed to last season, meaning he is having to share the ball a little more on the offensive end.
