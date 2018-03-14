Harris scored 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 112-106 win over the Bulls.

That actually counts as a slightly sub-par effort for Harris given his recent stat lines, as he's averaging 19.8 points, 6.9 boards, 2.9 assists, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 16 games since coming the other way in the Blake Griffin deal. Expect Harris to continue posting solid numbers down the stretch as the Clippers try to stay in the playoff picture.