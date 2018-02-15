Harris scored 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, five assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 129-119 win over the Celtics.

He hasn't missed a beat since heading west from Detroit, averaging 17.2 points, 6.8 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.5 steals over six games with the Clippers. Harris won't replace Blake Griffin's production, but he should continue putting up solid numbers after the All-Star break as a key cog in the team's new, more balanced offense.