Harris scored 24 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and a block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 win over the Bulls.

Making his Clippers debut, the 25-year-old tied for the team lead in scoring, although his final line didn't quite meet the standards of the player he was traded for, Blake Griffin. With Los Angeles relying on a more balanced offensive approach without their former franchise player, Harris should continue to post solid numbers in the second half, but don't expect a big spike in his usage or production compared to his output in Detroit.