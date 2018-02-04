Clippers' Tobias Harris: Drops 24 in Clippers debut
Harris scored 24 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and a block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 win over the Bulls.
Making his Clippers debut, the 25-year-old tied for the team lead in scoring, although his final line didn't quite meet the standards of the player he was traded for, Blake Griffin. With Los Angeles relying on a more balanced offensive approach without their former franchise player, Harris should continue to post solid numbers in the second half, but don't expect a big spike in his usage or production compared to his output in Detroit.
More News
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Set to start Saturday•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Debut expected Saturday•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Traded to Clippers•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Drops 20 in Sunday's loss•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores team-high 21 points Saturday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Leads team in scoring again Monday•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.