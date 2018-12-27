Clippers' Tobias Harris: Efficient 17-point effort in win
Harris produced 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 127-118 win over the Kings.
Harris remains the linchpin in the Clippers' starting five, and he's enjoyed a rock-solid December, averaging 21,5 points, 7,5 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 12 games. Harris' strongest suit is his reliability, as he hasn't missed a game in over two years and is a legitimate scoring threat any time he takes the floor.
