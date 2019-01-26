Clippers' Tobias Harris: Efficient scoring night in win
Harris put up 29 points (10-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes Friday in the Clippers' 106-101 win over the Bulls.
After opening the week with a nine-point performance against the Mavericks and shooting 1-for-9 from the field, Harris' offense has rebounded in a big way the past two games. He's amassed 50 points while connecting on better than 60 percent of his attempts in both contests. The eighth-year forward has been the Clippers' top player this season and has made a compelling case for an All-Star nod.
