Head coach Doc Rivers said he expects Harris (shoulder) to play in Tuesday's game against Charlotte, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

While Harris was ultimately not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game, Rivers doesn't appear set on saying that his star player will for sure be in the lineup. However, it appears as though he is on track despite suffering the shoulder injury in Sunday's loss to the Raptors. Expect Harris' status to be confirmed closer to tip-off.