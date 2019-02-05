Harris (shoulder) will play Tuesday against Charlotte, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Head coach Doc Rivers confirmed that Harris would play well before tipoff, and he was later spotted warming up without any type of tape or protection on his previously injured shoulder. The former first-round pick is averaging 20.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists over his previous seven contests despite scoring just 20 total points in his last two matchups, likely as a result of the shoulder issue.