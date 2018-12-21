Harris posted 16 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes in the Clippers' 125-121 win over the Mavericks on Thursday.

Some uncharacteristic shooting struggles prevented Harris' night from being much bigger on the scoreboard, but he still found his way to another strong all-around line. The veteran big remains about as reliable as it gets in all formats, scoring in double digits in nine of 10 December contests and pulling down between six and 12 rebounds in seven of those games as well.