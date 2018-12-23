Harris scored 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 132-111 win over the Clippers.

He tied Danilo Gallinari for the team lead in scoring as Harris popped for 20-plus points for the fifth time in the last eight games. The 26-year-old is on pace for a career year, and he's cementing himself as a focal point of the Clippers offense.