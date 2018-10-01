Clippers' Tobias Harris: Leads team with 20/11 double-double
Harris tallied 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3pt), 11 rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot across 30 minutes in Sunday's 119-91 preseason win over the Sydney Kings.
Like most of the Clippers' starters, Harris logged extensive minutes and made the most of it as he built on the strong finish he had to the 2017 season. Harris will at least be with the Clippers in the short term, and the 26-year old will be the focal point of the offense to begin the season.
