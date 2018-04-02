Clippers' Tobias Harris: Leads team with 21 points
Harris had 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 111-104 loss to the Pacers.
The seven assists marked a season-high in that category for Harris, as he also chipped in 21 points and a pair of defensive stats. He has been the Clippers best player since arriving from Detroit and shows no signs of slowing down. The return of Danilo Gallinari could have a slight impact on his production but he still remains a must-own player everywhere.
