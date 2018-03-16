Clippers' Tobias Harris: Leads team with 29 points in loss
Harris had 29 points (13-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 39 minutes during Thursday's 101-96 loss to Houston.
Harris almost single-handedly propelled the Clippers to an upset victory Thursday. He has been amazing since moving from Detroit and over the last month, is the 9th ranked player in fantasy. While these lofty numbers are likely to regress at some point, it demonstrates his upside and that the Clippers may have gotten the better end of the trade. During that same period, Blake Griffin has been the 173rd ranked player. Food for thought.
More News
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Drops 18 in Tuesday's win•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Near double-double against old squad•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Another productive night in win•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Co-leads team in scoring Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Solid complementary effort in win•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Lone offensive bright spot on starting five•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...