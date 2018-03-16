Harris had 29 points (13-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 39 minutes during Thursday's 101-96 loss to Houston.

Harris almost single-handedly propelled the Clippers to an upset victory Thursday. He has been amazing since moving from Detroit and over the last month, is the 9th ranked player in fantasy. While these lofty numbers are likely to regress at some point, it demonstrates his upside and that the Clippers may have gotten the better end of the trade. During that same period, Blake Griffin has been the 173rd ranked player. Food for thought.