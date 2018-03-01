Harris registered 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 105-92 loss to the Rockets.

The fortunes of Harris and his new club have gone in opposite directions the last two nights. The 25-year-old forward had endured a ragged 3-for-12 shooting night versus the Nuggets on Tuesday, a game that led to his lowest scoring output in a Clippers uniform thus far but that the team pulled off a spirited comeback win in. Following that unlikely victory, Los Angeles as a whole looked flat 24 hours later, but Harris enjoyed a resurgent performance. His scoring total was a team best on the night and represented his second-highest tally since arriving from Detroit. Tuesday's downturn notwithstanding, Harris' talent level should continue leading to performances much closer to the caliber of Wednesday's for the balance of the campaign.