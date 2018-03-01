Harris registered 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 105-92 loss to the Rockets.

The fortunes of Harris and his new club have gone in opposite directions the last two nights. The 25-year-old forward had endured a ragged 3-for-12 shooting night versus the Nuggets on Tuesday, a game that led to his lowest scoring output in a Clippers uniform thus far but that the team pulled off a spirited comeback win in. Following that unlikely victory, Los Angeles as a whole looked flat 24 hours later, but Harris enjoyed a resurgent performance. His scoring total was a team best on the night and represented his second-highest tally since arriving from Detroit. Tuesday's downturn notwithstanding, Harris' talent level should continue leading to performances much closer to the caliber of Wednesday's for the balance of the campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories