Clippers' Tobias Harris: Makes up for shooting problems
Harris mustered just nine points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) but added 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes in the Clippers' 118-107 win over the Lakers on Friday.
Harris salvaged his line with a strong effort on the boards, posting his first double-digit rebounding effort in the last five games. However, the 26-year-old did fail to hit hit double digits in the scoring column for the first time in 11 contests, as his 33.3 percent success rate from the field conspired to keep his point total decidedly modest. Friday's clunker aside, Harris, continues to boast career highs in points (21.5), rebounds (8.2) and shooting percentage (50.9), keeping his value robust across all formats.
