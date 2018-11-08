Clippers' Tobias Harris: Misses shootaround with illness
Harris missed morning shootaround due to an illness and should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
It's possible Harris will still be able to play, but missing morning shootaround generally isn't a good sign. More information should arrive as tipoff draws closer. If he's ruled out, Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari could be asked to carry a bigger scoring load.
