Harris registered 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in the Clippers' 128-110 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.

Harris wasn't as prolific as usual on the scoreboard, a development tied into his first instance this season without any made three-pointers. The 26-year-old has still managed to hit the 15-point mark at a minimum in each game thus far, and he continues to provide rock-solid production on the boards as well.