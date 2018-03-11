Harris offered 23 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Saturday's 113-105 win over the Magic.

Harris was productive against one of his old squads, generating his four straight tally of greater than 20 points in the process. The seven-year veteran continues to both shoot and rebound at an impressive clip -- he's now posted success rates of between 45.8 and 66.7 percent in eight of the last 10, while also hauling in between seven and 11 boards in his last four contests. Given his ability to contribute across the stat sheet, Harris figures to continue seeing substantial usage for the balance of the campaign.