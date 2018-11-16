Clippers' Tobias Harris: Near double-double in win
Harris finished with 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and one block across 39 minutes in the Clippers' 116-111 win over the Spurs on Thursday.
Harris turned in one of his trademark lines, as he had a positive impact on both the scoreboard and the boards. The 26-year-old bounced back from a 38.9 percent shooting night against the Warriors on Monday to hit the 50.0 percent mark from the floor for the third time in the last five games. He also continues to be highly effective as a floor spacer, as he's drained multiple threes in three consecutive games and on 11 occasions overall. It's a season of new career bests for Harris thus far, as he's established new high-water marks in points (20.2), rebounds (8.8) and shooting percentage (50.2) through his first 14 contests.
