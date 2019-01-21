Harris provided 27 points (12-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, three steals and one block across 43 minutes in the Clippers' 103-95 win over the Spurs on Sunday.

Harris' stellar final line underscores how critical to the impressive road victory he was. The floor-spacing big man paced the Clippers in scoring, posting his third tally of over 20 points in the last four games in the process. Harris' scoring and rebounding are the most reliable parts of his game, but as he demonstrated yet again Sunday, he's highly capable of key contributions in other areas as well.