Clippers' Tobias Harris: Not playing Tuesday
Harris will not play in Tuesday's preseason finale against the Nuggets for rest purposes, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Harris has excelled so far during the preseason and will get the final night off ahead of next week's season opener. Danilo Gallinari will likely be moving up to power forward to replace him, while Marcin Gortat (rest) will be replaced at center by Boban Marjanovic.
