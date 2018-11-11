Clippers' Tobias Harris: Posts double-double in win over Bucks
Harris scored 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), grabbed 11 rebounds, dished one assist, recorded two steals and one block in 37 minutes Saturday as the Clippers topped the Bucks.
Harris has improved every season since he entered the league in 2011, but he has really been flourishing since being dealt to the Clippers during the 2017-18 season. Saturday's matchup with the Pistons featured Harris' third straight double-double. He is one of the Clippers' top scoring options and his production has been on the upswing for some time now. At this point, it's reasonable to think that he hasn't reached his full potential yet, and his fantasy value is only going to go up.
