Clippers' Tobias Harris: Posts huge stat line in victory
Harris tallied 34 points (14-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes in Sunday's 104-100 win over the Trail Blazers.
It was the seventh double-double of the campaign for Harris, who also bested his previous season high of 29 points. The forward has been rolling along nicely all season but has been particularly stellar of late with averages of 25.2 points (on 58.1 percent shooting from the field), 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 treys and two assists over the past five contests. He'll get a few days to rest up before the Clippers open a back-to-back set Wednesday against the Suns before traveling to Sacramento the next day.
