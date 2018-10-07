Clippers' Tobias Harris: Pours in 18 points during win
Harris collected 18 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during the Clippers' 103-87 preseason win over the Lakers on Saturday.
Harris had some struggles from the field, but the star forward largely appears to be in regular-season form already. The 26-year-old had eclipsed the 20-point mark over his first two exhibitions before just falling short of the mark Saturday, and he projects for another high-usage role alongside new frontcourt partner Marcin Gortat in the coming season.
More News
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Leads team with 20/11 double-double•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Strong finish to the season•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Pours in 31 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Leads team with 21 points•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Pours in 27 points in comfortable victory•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.