Harris collected 18 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during the Clippers' 103-87 preseason win over the Lakers on Saturday.

Harris had some struggles from the field, but the star forward largely appears to be in regular-season form already. The 26-year-old had eclipsed the 20-point mark over his first two exhibitions before just falling short of the mark Saturday, and he projects for another high-usage role alongside new frontcourt partner Marcin Gortat in the coming season.