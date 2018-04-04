Clippers' Tobias Harris: Pours in 31 points in Tuesday's win
Harris managed 31 points (11-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 113-110 win over the Spurs.
Harris' scoring total paced the Clippers on the night, and his pair of free throws with 2.9 seconds remaining helped ensure the pivotal win. The 25-year-old has opened April with two stellar efforts, easily eclipsing 50.0 percent from the floor in both games. Given the team's ongoing push for a playoff spot and his pivotal role, Harris' usage should remain at sky-high levels over the season's remaining games.
