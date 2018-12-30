Harris turned in 16 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's 122-111 loss to the Spurs.

Although it was a bit of an off-night for Harris, he remains the Clippers' most dominant presence in the frontcourt in his first complete season with the team. He's had a bit of an up-and-down week, with totals ranging from nine to 17 points, but most of the month has been a stellar month of scoring, as he's averaged 20.1 points and 7.5 rebounds over 15 games.