Clippers' Tobias Harris: Questionable Tuesday with flu
Harris is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Timberwolves due to the flu, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
While the rest of the team was at shootaround, Harris remained in the team hotel, resting and recovering. The short-handed Clippers, who are without the services of Danilo Gallinari (hand), will have to dig relatively deep into their bench if Harris is ultimately ruled out. That could result in Montrezl Harrell, Sam Dekker and Wesley Johnson all seeing an uptick in workload.
