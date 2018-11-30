Harris posted 28 points (11-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes in the Clippers' 133-121 win over the Kings on Thursday.

Harris unsurprisingly dominated down low against a permeable Kings frontcourt, and he also was highly successful spacing the floor. The versatile big man led all scorers on the night and shot over 60.0 percent for the second time in the last three games. Harris also continued his recent efficacy from distance, draining multiple threes for the ninth time in the last 10 contests. Factoring in Thursday's production, the 26-year-old is averaging 22.1 points on 54.4 percent shooting, including 47.8 percent from three-point range, in 14 November contests.