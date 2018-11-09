Clippers' Tobias Harris: Remains game-time decision
Harris (illness) is still questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Portland, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Harris missed shootaround due to an illness, and the Pistons will wait until right before tipoff before making a final call on his availability. Coach Doc Rivers is optimistic that Harris will be ready to go, but he'll likely wait until after pregame warmups to make a final decision.
