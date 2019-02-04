Harris (shoulder) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Harris suffered a right shoulder injury during Sunday's loss to the Raptors, but it doesn't sound like the issue will force him to miss any action -- barring any setbacks during Tuesday's pregame warmups. The 26-year-old will look to turn around his slow start to February, as he's averaging just 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists through two games (30.0 minutes per contest).

