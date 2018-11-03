Harris scored 21 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Friday's 120-95 win over the Magic.

It's the sixth time in nine games Harris has hit for 20 or more points. While it's still early, the 26-year-old seems headed for a career year in his first full season under Doc Rivers, averaging personal bests in points, boards, FG percentage and FT attempts.