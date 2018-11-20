Harris contributed 24 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 33 minutes during Monday's win over the Hawks.

Harris put together what is now an average game for the veteran forward. He is in the midst of a career year and is leading the upstart Clippers to an excellent record and a chance at a playoff spot in the West. Harris should continue to be an excellent fantasy option moving forward as he is producing a career-high 20.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 threes per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field, 41.8 percent from three and 80.8 percent from the line on the season.