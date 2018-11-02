Harris tallied 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 122-113 loss to Philadelphia.

Harris was one of three Clippers players to score in excess of 20 points, finishing with 24 on some very good shooting. Harris is one of the less-talked-about fantasy studs out there and has picked right up from where he left off last season. You would have likely needed to use a pick in the 40's to get Harris but thus far it looks as though it will be a solid return on your investment.