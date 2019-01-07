Clippers' Tobias Harris: Scores 28 points in Sunday's win
Harris had 28 points (10-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 106-96 win over the Magic.
Harris continues to enjoy a career year, boasting career-high averages in scoring and rebounding while maintaining career-best field-goal and three-point shooting percentages. He's the team's top offensive option, and he'll look to further bolster his All-Star argument during Tuesday's tilt with the Hornets.
