Harris produced 31 points (12-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and a steal across 38 minutes Wednesday in the Clippers' 111-99 win over the Heat.

Harris followed up a 1-for-9 clunker Tuesday with a superb effort Wednesday, scoring his most points of 2019. Apart from Tuesday's outing, he's scored at least 27 points in three of his past four games. Harris is having an excellent year, and is averaging a career-best 21.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 triples in 34.5 minutes per game.