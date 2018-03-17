Harris scored 24 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt) while adding six assists, five rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 121-113 loss to the Thunder.

While the Blake Griffin trade hasn't worked out as well as either the Pistons or Clippers might have hoped -- both teams would miss the playoffs if the season ended Friday -- it's done wonders for Harris' production. The 25-year-old has scored 20 or more points in seven of the last nine games, averaging 23.0 points, 6.6 boards, 3.1 assists, 3.0 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks over that stretch.