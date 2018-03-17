Clippers' Tobias Harris: Scores game-high 24 in Friday's loss
Harris scored 24 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt) while adding six assists, five rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 121-113 loss to the Thunder.
While the Blake Griffin trade hasn't worked out as well as either the Pistons or Clippers might have hoped -- both teams would miss the playoffs if the season ended Friday -- it's done wonders for Harris' production. The 25-year-old has scored 20 or more points in seven of the last nine games, averaging 23.0 points, 6.6 boards, 3.1 assists, 3.0 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks over that stretch.
More News
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Leads team with 29 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Drops 18 in Tuesday's win•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Near double-double against old squad•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Another productive night in win•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Co-leads team in scoring Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Solid complementary effort in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...