Harris finished with 30 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks in 36 minutes during Monday's 123-118 loss to the Hawks.

Harris scored at least 27 points for the fifth time in his last seven games, but couldn't help the Clippers win their fourth straight game. The loss of Danilo Gallinari has not impacted Harris' production. He is the 20th ranked player for the season and continues to be one of the more unheralded fantasy assets around.