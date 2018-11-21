Clippers' Tobias Harris: Scores season-high 29 points
Harris had 29 points (12-21 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, and one assist in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 125-118 loss to the Wizards.
Harris finished with a season high in scoring while recording at least eight rebounds for the eighth straight game. His contributions outside of scoring, rebounding, and three-point shooting have been (and will likely continue to be) minimal, but Harris provides more than enough in those categories alone to make him a highly valuable player across all formats.
More News
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Scores 24 in win•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Near double-double in win•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Struggles with shot in OT win•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Posts double-double in win over Bucks•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Double-doubles Thursday•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.