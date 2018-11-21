Harris had 29 points (12-21 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, and one assist in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 125-118 loss to the Wizards.

Harris finished with a season high in scoring while recording at least eight rebounds for the eighth straight game. His contributions outside of scoring, rebounding, and three-point shooting have been (and will likely continue to be) minimal, but Harris provides more than enough in those categories alone to make him a highly valuable player across all formats.