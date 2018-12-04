Harris finished with 27 points (10-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 35 minutes during Monday's 129-126 victory over the Pelicans.

Harris was excellent Monday, helping the Clippers to a narrow victory over the Pelicans. On the second night of a back-to-back, Harris went 10-of-16 from the field, scoring a team-high 27 points. The Clippers surprising early season form continues and Harris' consistent production is certainly a big part of their successes.