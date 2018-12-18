Harris provided 39 points (15-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes in the Clippers' 131-127 loss to the Trail Blazers on Monday.

What is already a career-best campaign in almost every respect got even better for Harris on Monday, as he generated a season-high scoring tally while churning out his ninth double-double of the campaign. The veteran big man was essentially unstoppable regardless of where he uncorked his shots from, and his 68.2 percent success rate from the field qualified as his highest since Nov. 2. Harris has eclipsed the 30-point mark on two occasions already in December, and Monday's production pushed his career-high scoring average to 21.5 points, which he's achieved on career-best 51.3 percent shooting.