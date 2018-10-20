Harris compiled 26 points (10-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in the Clippers' 108-92 win over the Thunder on Friday.

Harris has been spectacular over the first two games of the season, now having posted consecutive double-doubles and posting a solid 45.7 percent success rate from the field. The eight-year veteran has drained multiple threes in each of the first pair of contests as well, and the Clippers were notably +20 with the big man on the court Friday. Now fully integrated into coach Doc Rivers' system after coming in via the Blake Griffin trade midway through last season, Harris appears primed for what could be the best season of his impressive career.