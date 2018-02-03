Clippers' Tobias Harris: Set to start Saturday
Harris is expected to start his Clippers debut Saturday against Chicago, Clipperholics of the FanSided Network reports.
As expected, Harris will make his debut Saturday after being traded from the Pistons earlier in the week. The 25-year-old will start at one forward spot alongside Gallinari, while fellow former-Piston Avery Bradley will get the nod at shooting guard.
