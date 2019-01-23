Harris totaled nine points (1-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal over 34 minutes in the Clippers' loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday.

Harris had his worst shooting performance and lowest point total of the month in Tuesday's loss, though he salvaged his night with contributions across multiple statistical categories. Chalk it up to an off night for the eight-year veteran, who's averaging career highs in points (20.7) and field-goal percentage (49.7) this season.