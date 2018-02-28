Harris managed eight points (3-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 122-120 win over the Nuggets.

Harris' final line was solid outside of the scoring column, but some spotty shooting led to his lowest point total in a Clippers uniform thus far. The 25-year-old hadn't scored in single digits since a Jan. 13 outing against the Bulls when he was still with the Pistons, and he'd yet to shoot under 30.0 percent with Los Angeles until Tuesday. Given his usual body of work, Harris' downturn against the Nuggets can safely be considered an outlier that he'll quickly try to bounce back from versus the Rockets on Wednesday.