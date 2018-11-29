Clippers' Tobias Harris: Solid again in Wednesday's victory
Harris compiled 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, and three assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 115-99 victory over Phoenix.
Harris just keeps rolling along, racking up his second consecutive double-double Wednesday. The Clippers are currently the number one seed in the Western conference due in large part to the consistent play of Harris. If there is one negative to Harris' overall game it would be his lack of defensive numbers. He is currently averaging just 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks across the season, numbers that his owners would like to see increase, if only by a small amount.
