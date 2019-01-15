Clippers' Tobias Harris: Solid complementary contributions
Harris compiled 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block across 36 minutes in the Clippers' 121-117 loss to the Pelicans on Monday.
Harris turned in a trademark stat line that served as an effective complement to the efforts of teammates Montrezl Harrell (26 points, 10 rebounds) and Danilo Gallinari (25 points) on the night. The veteran floor-spacer continues to churn out solid scoring, rebounding and assist numbers, with Monday's production pushing his January averages to 19.7 points, 7.1 boards and 2.1 dimes across 33.1 minutes over seven January contests.
More News
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Continues thriving in big win•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Scores 28 points in Sunday's win•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Bounces back in Tuesday's loss•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Produces mediocre stat line in loss•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Makes up for shooting problems•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.