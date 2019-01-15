Harris compiled 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block across 36 minutes in the Clippers' 121-117 loss to the Pelicans on Monday.

Harris turned in a trademark stat line that served as an effective complement to the efforts of teammates Montrezl Harrell (26 points, 10 rebounds) and Danilo Gallinari (25 points) on the night. The veteran floor-spacer continues to churn out solid scoring, rebounding and assist numbers, with Monday's production pushing his January averages to 19.7 points, 7.1 boards and 2.1 dimes across 33.1 minutes over seven January contests.