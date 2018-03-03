Clippers' Tobias Harris: Solid complementary effort in win
Harris went for 15 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Friday's 128-105 win over the Knicks.
Harris' scoring total came in under 20 points for only the second time in the last six games, but still turned in a solid final line. The floor-spacing big man has quickly proven to be a seamless fit within the Clippers' system since his late-January arrival from the Pistons, and fantasy owners can continue counting on him for above-average across-the-stat-sheet production for the balance of the campaign.
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...