Harris went for 15 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Friday's 128-105 win over the Knicks.

Harris' scoring total came in under 20 points for only the second time in the last six games, but still turned in a solid final line. The floor-spacing big man has quickly proven to be a seamless fit within the Clippers' system since his late-January arrival from the Pistons, and fantasy owners can continue counting on him for above-average across-the-stat-sheet production for the balance of the campaign.